BOJ's Kuroda: There are still various measures available for further easing

Further comments by Kuroda

That includes enlarging funding programs, lowering interest rate further

BOJ will strive to support financial market stability

As much as Kuroda may talk a big game that the BOJ still has a lot of easing tools at their disposal, they are mostly banking on the threat of such talk to do the job in keeping market participants on their toes for the most part.





Whenever Kuroda remarks as such, I always come back to this:








