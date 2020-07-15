BOJ's Kuroda: There are still various measures available for further easing
Further comments by Kuroda
- That includes enlarging funding programs, lowering interest rate further
- BOJ will strive to support financial market stability
As much as Kuroda may talk a big game that the BOJ still has a lot of easing tools at their disposal, they are mostly banking on the threat of such talk to do the job in keeping market participants on their toes for the most part.
Whenever Kuroda remarks as such, I always come back to this: