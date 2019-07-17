BOJ's Kuroda: There are various downside risks to the global economic outlook

Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda





Global economy is expanding moderately

Domestic demand in the Japanese economy is holding firm

Says BOJ will mull additional easing if price momentum is lost

Japanese economy to also keep expanding moderately

Feels like it has been a while since we heard from Mr. K but he's not saying anything that we don't already know. They'll be keeping a keen eye on the Fed decision later this month but for now they're still playing their somewhat limited cards close to the chest.



