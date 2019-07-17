BOJ's Kuroda: There are various downside risks to the global economic outlook
Comments by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda
- Global economy is expanding moderately
- Domestic demand in the Japanese economy is holding firm
- Says BOJ will mull additional easing if price momentum is lost
- Japanese economy to also keep expanding moderately
Feels like it has been a while since we heard from Mr. K but he's not saying anything that we don't already know. They'll be keeping a keen eye on the Fed decision later this month but for now they're still playing their somewhat limited cards close to the chest.