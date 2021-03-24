BOJ's Kuroda: To continue with powerful monetary easing persistently

It will take time to hit 2% inflation target

Monetary easing to stay for a long while

Not the right time to consider unloading BOJ ETF holdings

When the time comes, BOJ will lay out guidance on how to do so at policy meeting

Just some token remarks by Kuroda on the day. As for their ETF policy shift, it isn't quite helping Japanese stocks as both the Nikkei and Topix are down by close to 2% today - adding to the declines already seen earlier in the week.