BOJ's Kuroda: To continue with powerful monetary easing persistently

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

  • It will take time to hit 2% inflation target
  • Monetary easing to stay for a long while
  • Not the right time to consider unloading BOJ ETF holdings
  • When the time comes, BOJ will lay out guidance on how to do so at policy meeting
Just some token remarks by Kuroda on the day. As for their ETF policy shift, it isn't quite helping Japanese stocks as both the Nikkei and Topix are down by close to 2% today - adding to the declines already seen earlier in the week.

