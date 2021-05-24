BOJ's Kuroda: We are starting to see light at the end of pandemic tunnel

The severity of the downturn during this recession has been particularly dramatic

Unevenness of recession, ongoing recovery could reinforce increase in savings, inequality, and debt

If growth is concentrated in a small fraction of society and inequality increases, difficult to achieve inclusive economic growth

Beginning to see light at the end of the pandemic tunnel but does not clearly reveal shape of society and economy that we are approaching

Mostly token remarks and nothing that really stands out too much as he doesn't really touch much on policy besides the responses that they undertook in managing the downturn last year and how they have slowly progressed from there.