BOJ's Kuroda: We continue to pay attention to risks towards price momentum
BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda begins his press conference
- Expects a delay in the pickup in the global economy
- Expects inflation to gradually move towards 2% target
- Risks are skewed towards the downside for price momentum
Nothing new so far from Kuroda after the BOJ tweaked its forward guidance (their only viable tool to threaten markets) earlier, while downgrading their latest economic forecasts.
USD/JPY keeps steady at 108.70 at the moment, as the dollar stays weaker on the day.