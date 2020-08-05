BOJ's Kuroda: Will closely monitor virus impact, won't hesitate to act

BOJ will closely monitor impact of the coronavirus on the economy and won't hesitate to do whatever it takes as a central bank if necessary

Important to continue to provide support for financing and maintaining stability in financial markets

Must be vigilant that liquidity risk will lead to a solvency problem

Pace of improvement in domestic and overseas economies is expected to be only moderate

USD/JPY took a dip as he was speaking but it was on the miss in the ADP employment report. There's nothing new here.

