BOJ's Kuroda: Will closely monitor virus impact, won't hesitate to act

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the BOJ leader:

  • BOJ will closely monitor impact of the coronavirus on the economy and won't hesitate to do whatever it takes as a central bank if necessary
  • Important to continue to provide support for financing and maintaining stability in financial markets
  • Must be vigilant that liquidity risk will lead to a solvency problem
  • Pace of improvement in domestic and overseas economies is expected to be only moderate
USD/JPY took a dip as he was speaking but it was on the miss in the ADP employment report. There's nothing new here.

