BOJ's Kuroda: Will consider additional easing measures if risks rise
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, continues to speak
- Held policy meeting early as the virus is spreading rapidly
- Not buying ETFs with a specific target in mind
I'm not sure what else they can do at this stage to really help with things - besides promising to boost liquidity further. Pushing rates further into negative territory isn't going to do much but put more stress on regional banks, something which they want to avoid as well.