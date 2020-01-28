BOJ's Kuroda: Will continue with easing to achieve inflation target

The usual mantra being repeated by Kuroda in parliament

Kuroda
  • Policy is aimed at BOJ's objectives, not to help government's fiscal policy
  • Monetary policy is to achieve price stability and financial system stability
  • It is important for the government to maintain trust in its finances
Nothing out of the ordinary here from Kuroda and you can expect him and the BOJ to continue repeating these sentences for the entirety of this year - barring some extraordinary circumstances that could take place in markets.

