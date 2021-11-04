BOJ's Kuroda: Will continue with yield curve control even after pandemic
Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda
- BOJ still aiming to achieve 2% inflation target
- Explained monetary policy to Japan PM Kishida
- No discussion on economic stimulus package
- Discussed Japan, global economies and financial markets with Kishida
Nothing that really stands out as this is quite the typical meeting between the BOJ governor and the Japanese prime minister. As mentioned before, the pandemic has just served to exacerbate the problems in the Japanese economy and not bring about new ones. As such, expect BOJ policy to remain well after the pandemic has ended.