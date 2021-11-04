BOJ's Kuroda: Will continue with yield curve control even after pandemic

BOJ still aiming to achieve 2% inflation target

Explained monetary policy to Japan PM Kishida

No discussion on economic stimulus package

Discussed Japan, global economies and financial markets with Kishida

Nothing that really stands out as this is quite the typical meeting between the BOJ governor and the Japanese prime minister. As mentioned before, the pandemic has just served to exacerbate the problems in the Japanese economy and not bring about new ones. As such, expect BOJ policy to remain well after the pandemic has ended.