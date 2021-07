BOJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to take additional easing steps if necessary

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remarks in his press conference





Japanese economy remains in severe state, but picking up as a trend

Consumption stagnating due to weak services sector spending

Economic activity will remain low for now but seen recovering amid vaccine progress

Inflation to hover around 0% for the time being, then gradually accelerate





