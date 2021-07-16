BOJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to take additional easing steps if necessary
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remarks in his press conference
Pretty much the usual stuff from Kuroda. In case you missed out on the BOJ policy decision earlier in the day, you can check it out here.
- Japanese economy remains in severe state, but picking up as a trend
- Consumption stagnating due to weak services sector spending
- Economic activity will remain low for now but seen recovering amid vaccine progress
- Inflation to hover around 0% for the time being, then gradually accelerate