BOJ's Masai: ETF purchases, forward guidance will remain part of our toolkit

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOJ board member, Takako Masai

  • BOJ must deepen, widen debate on how to make policy more flexible
  • That includes ETF purchases
  • Impact from conventional policy tools is weakening
A bit of some self-acknowledgment towards their policy steps at the moment, but the fact that they want to keep ETF purchases more "flexible" is likely to mean that they want to keep it as an option for quite some time to come. Stonks 📈.
