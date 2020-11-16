BOJ's Masai: ETF purchases, forward guidance will remain part of our toolkit

Comments by BOJ board member, Takako Masai

BOJ must deepen, widen debate on how to make policy more flexible

That includes ETF purchases

Impact from conventional policy tools is weakening

A bit of some self-acknowledgment towards their policy steps at the moment, but the fact that they want to keep ETF purchases more "flexible" is likely to mean that they want to keep it as an option for quite some time to come. Stonks 📈.



