Comments by BOJ board member, Takako Masai





From a long-term perspective, global economy likely to gradually recover

Japanese economy can also expect boost from government fiscal package

No change to view that Japanese economy is to grow slightly above potential

The usual stuff being repeated by the BOJ. I think they can take heart in the fact that the market is taking the coronavirus situation in stride this week, but the fear is that investors are being too complacent and that may come back to bite at them down the road.





I mean there have been quite a number of cautionary signs about the global reverberations surrounding the virus outbreak. So, we'll see how the market reacts to that in due time.