BOJ's Masai: We must be open to debate on whether there is room to improve ETF purchases

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by BOJ board member, Takako Masai

It doesn't seem like someone is content with the Nikkei already trading to its highest levels since 1991 and wants moarrrrr. He seems to be out with some agenda today following similar remarks from earlier here.

BuyBuy. Buy everything.

