BOJ's Nakamura: Rise in COVID-19 infections outpacing what we expected in July

Remarks by BOJ policymaker, Toyoaki Nakamura

Economy likely to remain under downwards pressure for the time being

Economy likely to recover if vaccinations progress, medical situation improves

BOJ must be vigilant to downside risks

But does not see the economy falling off the cliff Not that it matters all too much with the BOJ as pandemic or not, it isn't going to change their overall policy stance in the grand scheme of things.





In any case, there doesn't seem to be much urgency in the remarks above to suggest any imminent supportive measures from the central bank against the latest outbreak.