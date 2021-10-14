BOJ's Noguchi: Additional easing may be necessary if labour market does not improve

Remarks by BOJ policymaker, Asahi Noguchi

  • But don't see immediate need to top up stimulus for now
  • Though BOJ may have little choice but to extend pandemic-relief support
Just a couple of token remarks, adding to his earlier comments here.

