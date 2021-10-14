BOJ's Noguchi says a reduction in monetary easing is not an option for Japan

Bank of Japan monetary board member Noguchi

2% inflation target has been high hurdle to achieve as it takes longer to meet than expected

still thinks it's possible to achieve 2% inflation target

policy mix of fiscal and monetary policies has achieved a certain success

reduction in monetary easing as seen in other central banks won't be an option for Japan

expects to take a long time to achieve 2% inflation target, what's most important is to patiently continue current monetary easing

Headlines via Reuters





Noguchi making honest points about prolonged easing from the Bank. As long as the target is 2% inflation its difficult not keep on easing.