BOJ's Noguchi says a reduction in monetary easing is not an option for Japan

Bank of Japan monetary board member Noguchi 

  •  2% inflation target has been high hurdle to achieve as it takes longer to meet than expected
  • still thinks it's possible to achieve 2% inflation target
  • policy mix of fiscal and monetary policies has achieved a certain success
  • reduction in monetary easing as seen in other central banks won't be an option for Japan
  • expects to take a long time to achieve 2% inflation target, what's most important is to patiently continue current monetary easing 

Noguchi making honest points about prolonged easing from the Bank. As long as the target is 2% inflation its difficult not keep on easing. 

