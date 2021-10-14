BOJ's Noguchi says a reduction in monetary easing is not an option for Japan
Bank of Japan monetary board member Noguchi
- 2% inflation target has been high hurdle to achieve as it takes longer to meet than expected
- still thinks it's possible to achieve 2% inflation target
- policy mix of fiscal and monetary policies has achieved a certain success
- reduction in monetary easing as seen in other central banks won't be an option for Japan
- expects to take a long time to achieve 2% inflation target, what's most important is to patiently continue current monetary easing
Headlines via Reuters
Noguchi making honest points about prolonged easing from the Bank. As long as the target is 2% inflation its difficult not keep on easing.