From the BOJ's quarterly report - risks are skewed toward downside for economy, prices

The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting has concluded, no change to policy as expected:

More now, this from the quarterly outlook report:
  • Japan's economy to continue expanding moderately as a trend
  • Japan's economy likely to face impact of global slowdown for time being, though effect on domestic demand to be limited
  • inflation to gradually accelerate toward 2%
  • risks are skewed toward downside for economy, prices
  • Japan's economy sustaining momentum for hitting 2% inflation, but momentum lacking strength
  • Japan's economy expanding moderately as a trend, though overseas slowdown, natural disasters affecting exports, output, business sentiment
  • Consumer inflation hovering around 0.5%
  • Inflation expectations are moving sideways
  • downside risks regarding overseas economies remain high
  • no sign so far of excessively bullish expectations in asset markets, financial institutions' activities
  • prolonged downward pressure on financial institutions' profits from low rates could destabilise financial system
  • risk of financial system destabilising not big for now as financial institutions have sufficient capital bases
