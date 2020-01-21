From the BOJ's quarterly report - risks are skewed toward downside for economy, prices

The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting has concluded, no change to policy as expected:

More now, this from the quarterly outlook report:

Japan's economy to continue expanding moderately as a trend

Japan's economy likely to face impact of global slowdown for time being, though effect on domestic demand to be limited

inflation to gradually accelerate toward 2%

risks are skewed toward downside for economy, prices

Japan's economy sustaining momentum for hitting 2% inflation, but momentum lacking strength

Japan's economy expanding moderately as a trend, though overseas slowdown, natural disasters affecting exports, output, business sentiment

Consumer inflation hovering around 0.5%

Inflation expectations are moving sideways

downside risks regarding overseas economies remain high

no sign so far of excessively bullish expectations in asset markets, financial institutions' activities

prolonged downward pressure on financial institutions' profits from low rates could destabilise financial system

risk of financial system destabilising not big for now as financial institutions have sufficient capital bases Quick Headlines via Reuters

Quick Headlines via Reuters







