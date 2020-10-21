BOJ's Sakurai: No big change to view on economy, prices outlook compared to July
Comments by BOJ board member, Makoto Sakurai
- It is clear Japanese economy is starting to recover
- Now is the time to monitor impact of the steps BOJ has taken so far
- Will decide whether to extend emergency measures by looking at developments
- BOJ is at the stage of assessing impact of these measures
In short, he is mainly preempting that there won't be any additional policy action taken by the central bank at next week's meeting. However, they may tweak their inflation forecast though it is to do with the government's travel campaign rather than a change in view.