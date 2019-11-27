BOJ's Sakurai: Our goal is still to hit 2% inflation even if it takes time
Comments by BOJ board member, Makoto Sakurai
- IMF proposal to set price target in a band is one idea
- But we still aim to hit the 2% level even if it takes time
- Now is the time to watch developments
- Does not see the need for active or aggressive policy response
- If economy faces more severe downturn, we may need to deploy all tools available
As much as they continue to talk up trying to hit their inflation goal, it is nothing but a pipe dream at this point in time. And when you consider the demographics in the country, the Japanese economy may be stuck here for many more years to come.