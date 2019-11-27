BOJ's Sakurai says that need to prepare to ease if there is a recession

Further comments by BOJ board member, Makoto Sakurai

What tools BOJ should use depends on economic development at the time

If downturn is fairly small, BOJ may not need to deploy all available tools

Domestic demand is more resilient than expected but can't be too optimistic

With Q4 set to be a testing time for the Japanese economy, it'll be interesting to see how much this triggers more easing talk by the BOJ in the coming months. All that said, I have mentioned this many times before...





For the BOJ, the threat of easing is their main tool to keep markets in-check . Their ammunition locker is pretty much running empty at this stage.





So, if they were to ease further without really amounting to much, it will backfire on them and the yen is likely to strengthen instead. This is the best analogy I can think of to quickly get this message across:







