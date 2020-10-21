BOJ's Sakurai says the Bank's easing is exerting the intended effects

Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan  board member, Makoto Sakurai

Also:
  • BOJ will strvie to aid corporate funding, maintain markt stability
  •  must take swift, appropriate action as needed if economy's recovery is delayed due to pandemic
  • monetary policy only has an indirect impact in stimulating economy via financial institutions

  •  Japan will see increase in bankruptcies, job losses and fall in potential growth if it takes longer than expected to contain pandemic


On this:

  •  says the Bank's easing is exerting the intended effects

The main effect sought is a 2% inflation rate.
So.
No it is not. 



