BOJ's Sakurai says the Bank's easing is exerting the intended effects
Bank of Japan board member, Makoto SakuraiAlso:
- BOJ will strvie to aid corporate funding, maintain markt stability
- must take swift, appropriate action as needed if economy's recovery is delayed due to pandemic
- monetary policy only has an indirect impact in stimulating economy via financial institutions
Japan will see increase in bankruptcies, job losses and fall in potential growth if it takes longer than expected to contain pandemic
On this:
- says the Bank's easing is exerting the intended effects
The main effect sought is a 2% inflation rate.
So.
No it is not.