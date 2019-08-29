BOJ's Suzuki: No need for additional easing at this point

Comments by BOJ board member, Hitoshi Suzuki

If BOJ were to ease in the future, need to ensure the merits outweigh demerits

Don't need to be too rigid about range of 10-year JGB yields

Yields might be somewhat extreme currently but may normalise over time

Their stance on further easing is well-known at this point considering their lack of ammunition. With regards to yields, I reckon they don't have much choice but to allow it if the global trend is driving yields downwards.





The BOJ would prefer to keep it around +/- 0.20% but we're already seeing yields run lower towards -0.28% as of today:







