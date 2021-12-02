BOJ's Suzuki: Pandemic-relief programmes are an emergency step, need to be terminated at some point
I bet that is what they said about negative rates too
That aside, with the threat of omicron, the BOJ isn't likely to commit to anything just yet and will wait until the deadline of the programmes which is March next year.
Suzuki says that for now, funding conditions among smaller firms have improved but remain severe for some sectors and that the BOJ will want to scrutinise December data before deciding on anything related to the pandemic-relief programmes.