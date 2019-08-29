BOJ's Suzuki warns of negative effect of lowering rates further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Suzuki speaking

  • keeping rates very low could have unusual effects, side-effects on economy
  • changes in economy, credit cycle could increase credit costs for financial institutions
  •  financial institutions' profits, business health are getting more vulnerable to domestic, overseas market developments
  • when interest rates are too low, they narrow financial institutions' margin and lead to decrease in bank lending
  • if lending rates fall further, financial institutions could start charging fee on deposits which could cool consumption, economy
  • it is becoming increasingly important to guide monetary policy with an eye not just on price stability, but on financial system stability
  • once financial system destabilises, that could make it very difficult to achieve BOJ's price target

I bolded that one point, although much of what he is saying is noteworthy.

I would be very hesitant to suggest though that its anything but more easing ahead from the BOJ. 


Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Suzuki speaking
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose