BOJ's Suzuki warns of negative effect of lowering rates further

keeping rates very low could have unusual effects, side-effects on economy

changes in economy, credit cycle could increase credit costs for financial institutions

financial institutions' profits, business health are getting more vulnerable to domestic, overseas market developments

when interest rates are too low, they narrow financial institutions' margin and lead to decrease in bank lending

if lending rates fall further, financial institutions could start charging fee on deposits which could cool consumption, economy

it is becoming increasingly important to guide monetary policy with an eye not just on price stability, but on financial system stability

once financial system destabilises, that could make it very difficult to achieve BOJ's price target

I bolded that one point, although much of what he is saying is noteworthy.

I would be very hesitant to suggest though that its anything but more easing ahead from the BOJ.