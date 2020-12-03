BOJ's Suzuki - says the Bank will work to maintain stability in markets
Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Suzuki speaking
- its crucial to ensure that the BOJ's monetary easing framework is flexible, sustainable
- says allowing super-long end of yield curve to steepen moderately is desirable as it would help improve financial institutions' profits
- BOJ's ETF, REIR buying remain necessary steps but room to enhance the framework's sustainability, flexibility
if the pandemic's impact on the economy is bigger than expected, that could affect financial system stability which in turn will further weigh on economy