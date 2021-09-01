BOJ's Wakatabe: BOJ prepared to ease further if necessary
Remarks by BOJ deputy governor, Masazumi Wakatabe
The tagline (headline remark) remains in place for the BOJ and pandemic or not, they are still very much stuck in between a rock and a hard place.
- Sees heightening downside risk to the view that vaccination progress will help with economic recovery
- If economy worsens sharply, BOJ will need to consider taking additional steps
- Consumption stalling but not falling sharply
- Economy supported by exports, capex
- Rising input costs won't lead to sustained inflation in Japan