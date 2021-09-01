BOJ's Wakatabe: BOJ prepared to ease further if necessary

Remarks by BOJ deputy governor, Masazumi Wakatabe

Sees heightening downside risk to the view that vaccination progress will help with economic recovery

If economy worsens sharply, BOJ will need to consider taking additional steps

Consumption stalling but not falling sharply

Economy supported by exports, capex

Rising input costs won't lead to sustained inflation in Japan





The tagline (headline remark) remains in place for the BOJ and pandemic or not, they are still very much stuck in between a rock and a hard place.