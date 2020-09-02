BOJ's Wakatabe: Current monetary policy is most appropriate for now, regardless of PM

Further comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masazumi Wakatabe





BOJ is always examining monetary policy

Cannot simply compare BOJ policy with that of other central banks

But overseas examples are useful in debate on desirable monetary policy

Personal view is BOJ may have room to focus more on job creation, income growth

As much as Wakatabe wants to tout central bank independence, we all know that it is a dead narrative in this day and age. The BOJ may want to believe they are taking the appropriate policy steps now, but their definition of 'appropriate' could change depending on who the next Japanese prime minister is moving forward.



