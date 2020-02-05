BOJ's Wakatabe: No plan to conduct monetary policy framework review at this point

Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masazumi Wakatabe

Calls for a policy review is not a majority view of the board

Must be mindful that debate on 'Japanification' underlines concern among central banks over whether current tools are sufficient or not

Yeah, I highly doubt the BOJ would succumb to defeat and raise the white flag on trying to reach the 2% inflation target - so any strategic review on looking to possibly change that target is pretty much out of the window.



