BOJ's Wakatabe: No plan to conduct monetary policy framework review at this point

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masazumi Wakatabe

  • Calls for a policy review is not a majority view of the board
  • Must be mindful that debate on 'Japanification' underlines concern among central banks over whether current tools are sufficient or not
Yeah, I highly doubt the BOJ would succumb to defeat and raise the white flag on trying to reach the 2% inflation target - so any strategic review on looking to possibly change that target is pretty much out of the window.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose