Bostic: Supply disruptions of last several months are likely to extend, raising questions about price expectations

Supply disruptions of last several months are likely to extend further, raising questions about price expectations

Fed has met 'substantial further progress' on both inflation and jobs

Fed can begin to pull back emergency support 'soon'

Businesses do not expect wage pressure will be a new normal

Expects policy to remain acommodative and below estimated neutral rate of 2.5% at least through the end of 2024

Watching inflation expectations and at this point they don't seen unanchored

The Fed is beginning to sweat supply chain and wage issues.

