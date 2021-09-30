Bostic: Supply disruptions of last several months are likely to extend, raising questions about price expectations
Comments from the Atlanta Fed President:
- Supply disruptions of last several months are likely to extend further, raising questions about price expectations
- Fed has met 'substantial further progress' on both inflation and jobs
- Fed can begin to pull back emergency support 'soon'
- Businesses do not expect wage pressure will be a new normal
- Expects policy to remain acommodative and below estimated neutral rate of 2.5% at least through the end of 2024
- Watching inflation expectations and at this point they don't seen unanchored
The Fed is beginning to sweat supply chain and wage issues.