Brainard Q&A: US in the middle of an unprecedented rebound in the US economy
Feds Brainard in answering questions at a cyber conference
- US in the middle of an unprecedented rebound in the economy
- Expecting some higher inflation readings in the near term because of basic facts
- Prices are rebounding from pandemic lows
- Price increases are linked to a surge in demand
- Relief payments and other assistance are affecting spending.
- Some bottlenecks and supply chains are contributing to inflation
- Expects price pressures from bottlenecks and reopening to subside over time
- Fed has the tools to guide inflation back to the downside if price pressures move persistently above our goals