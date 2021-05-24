Brainard Q&A: US in the middle of an unprecedented rebound in the US economy

Feds Brainard in answering questions at a cyber conference

  • US in the middle of an unprecedented rebound in the economy
  • Expecting some higher inflation readings in the near term because of basic facts
  • Prices are rebounding from pandemic lows
  • Price increases are linked to a surge in demand
  • Relief payments and other assistance are affecting spending.
  • Some bottlenecks and supply chains are contributing to inflation
  • Expects price pressures from bottlenecks and reopening to subside over time
  • Fed has the tools to guide inflation back to the downside if price pressures move persistently above our goals

