Fed Board of Governors Brainard speaking - no comments on economy nor monetary policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Brainard is speaking on "Engaging Tribal Leaders on Financial Inclusion and the Economic Challenges of the Pandemic" before a hybrid virtual "Fed Listens: Roundtable with Oklahoma Tribal Leaders". 

So, yeah, no comments on her economic outlook nor that for policy. Perhaps in any Q&A that might follow though. Stay tuned ...

