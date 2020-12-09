Brazil central bank holds rates at 2.00%, says believes inflation is temporary

Reaffirms forward guidance that it doesn't intent to reduce monetary stimulus as long as specified conditions met

Latest readings in inflation were above expectations

Despite the expected cooling in food prices, inflation is still expected to be high

Inflation expectations and baseline forecasts remain below target for relevant policy horizon

Continues to monitor inflation developments carefully, in particular, underlying inflation

Soon the conditions for maintaining forward guidance may not be satisfied

Forward guidance removal doesn't mean rate hike

The drop in BRL this year has certainly been inflationary and that's unwinding now. At the same time, you can see the growing concerns about inflation.

