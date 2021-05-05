Brazil raises benchmark lending rate 75 basis points to 3.50%

the policy decision was unanimous

sees another policy adjustment of same magnitude at next meeting

reaffirms commitment to "partial normalization" process

elevated fiscal risk continues to create upward asymmetry to the balance of inflation risks

current inflation shocks are temporary , but will continue to closely monitor their evolution

, but will continue to closely monitor their evolution uncertainty about economic growth remains larger than usual, but normality should return gradually

75 bps rate hike at next meeting depends on the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks, inflation outlook and expectations

adjustment is compatible with inflation converging to target over the relevant horizon, which includes 2022

The summary above is via Reuters, bolding is mine. BCB sees the rise in inflation as temporary but is hiking anyway ....the BCB is not a global trend setter for major central banks, but makes ya think ....