Brazil's central bank 1% rate hike, as expected

Banco Central do Brasil​ hikes its benchmark interest rate to 6.25% from 5.25%.

Headlines via Reuters from the statement (bolding mine):

decision was unanimous

sees rate hike of the same magnitude at next meeting

in the current phase of rate hike cycle, this pace of adjustments is best to guarantee the anchoring of inflation expectations

sees robust economic recovery in the second half of year

baseline scenario and balance of risks indicate that an interest rate hike cycle should advance into contractionary territory

elevated fiscal risk creates an upward asymmetry in the balance of inflation risks

the current pace of rate hikes will allow the committee to obtain more information regarding the state of the economy and the persistence of shocks

price increases for industrial goods have not subsided and should remain a pressure in the short run.

new round of market discussion regarding inflationary risks in advanced economies could result in a challenging environment for emerging economies







