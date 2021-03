A 75bp hike vs. the 50 that was widely expected from the Banco Central do Brasil.

BCB add that they expect to hike another 75bps at the following meeting

says it has initiated a partial normalisation process, reducing its extraordinary degree of monetary stimulus





Despite with the FOMC and Powell tell us I think perhaps the BCB is providing a sneak preview of what is to come from the Fed prior to 2024. We'll see.