Bullard: Don't see operation twist as an option now

More from Bullard

I'm only putting 50% probability on infrastructure bill

It's not matching up right now that we need to be more dovish than we are

Things are shaping up for a very strong economy in 2021

Commodity price jump doesn't equal sustained inflation



This guy never quits. A few hours to the blackout period and he's out there talking away. Not being able to talk to the media for two weeks during the blackout must kill him.





Last on the Fed calendar is Bostic in 2 hours at 200 GMT, unless Bullard pops up again.

