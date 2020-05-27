Bullard: Favors forward guidance based on state of econ vs calendar
Comments from St Louis Fed President James Bullard:
- Would be more in favor of metric-based guidance rather than calendar
- Doubts yield curve control would have much impact at this point
- You hear more about hours being cut than wages
- Yield curve control is something Fed could consider
- Hopeful to get back to 2% inflation in medium term
The Fed's Clarida said hew as more in favor of calendar guidance. The Beige BOok will be out in moments.