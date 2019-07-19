Bullard says he would like to cut rates by 25 bps this month

Would like to cut by 25 bps (not 50 bps)

A 25 bps cut would give the Fed optionality for later in the year

Too-slow inflation response would be reason to cut further, along with worse outcomes on trade war



Rate cut now would be pre-emptive

No need to revisit timing on balance sheet runoff

Wants to see upward-sloping yield curve

Fed not on a pre-set course

It would be difficult for the Fed not to ease July 31 at this point



Fed officials have characterized a cut as 'strategic' and 'pre-emptive' now along with mentioning 'insurance'. The market continues to price in a rate-cutting cycle.





In a sense, Bullard is right because it will all come down to how the trade war goes.

