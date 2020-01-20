Bundesbank: German construction is still booming, manufacturing stabilising

Bundesbank comments in its latest monthly report





There's still no sign of an end to the construction boom

There are indications that manufacturing could stabilise at the start of this year

Sees German GDP growth at 0.6% last year, the slowest growth pace since 2013

Industrial orders haven't further deteriorated for the past few months

Exports have expanded markedly

Business confidence has improved, short-term export expectations have recovered

The German central bank continues to focus more on the recent 'green shoots' in the economy and they are reaffirming the slightly more optimistic tone by ECB policymakers.





This doesn't tell us anything new about the view from lawmakers/policymakers in the region so we'll have to let the data speak for itself in the coming months.





EUR/USD sits little changed at 1.1087 currently, testing three-week lows around 1.1085 and remains trapped in between the 100 and 200-day moving averages.



