Bundesbank head Weidmann believes the worst of Germany's economic slump is past
European Central Bank board member Jens Weidmann spoke with German media on Sunday - the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"We experienced in the last months the deepest economic slump in Germany's (post-war) history"
"The good news is: the trough should be behind us by now, and things are looking up again. But the deep slump is being followed only by a comparatively gradual recovery."
Hmmm. He is probably correct, but this development over the weekend suggests "hold my beer":
And, its not just domestically thast virus continues to wreak havoc, in the US:
- US reports 32,411 coronavirus cases vs 34,284 a day ago
- US coronavirus cases rise 1.6% vs 1.2% seven-day average
Australia:
- the 2nd most populous state was due to further relax some restriction today, Monday 22 June 2020 but an increase in virus outbreaks have put the plan on hold. Some of the previous easing have been wound back also.