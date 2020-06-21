Bundesbank head Weidmann believes the worst of Germany's economic slump is past

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

European Central Bank board member Jens Weidmann spoke with German media on Sunday - the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"We experienced in the last months the deepest economic slump in Germany's (post-war) history"
"The good news is: the trough should be behind us by now, and things are looking up again. But the deep slump is being followed only by a comparatively gradual recovery."

Hmmm. He is probably correct, but this development over the weekend suggests "hold my beer":
And, its not just domestically thast virus continues to wreak havoc, in the US:
Australia:
