Bundesbank says German economic output decreased in Q1 2021

Bundesbank remarks in its monthly report on the German economy





Prolonged lockdown, VAT increase contributed to weaker private consumption

Only parts of the economy are not directly affected by tighter restrictions

Those parts i.e. construction, production maintained a robust underlying trend

Manufacturing industry does not have a renewed demand problem

The industry's recovery will continue

Higher inflation can be expected from 2H 2021 due to base effects

They could very well exceed 3% by the end of the year





All in all, nothing that really stands out all too much from the Bundesbank. The remarks are pretty much in-line with the market's current train of thought already.