Bundesbank says German economic output decreased in Q1 2021
Bundesbank remarks in its monthly report on the German economy
All in all, nothing that really stands out all too much from the Bundesbank. The remarks are pretty much in-line with the market's current train of thought already.
- Prolonged lockdown, VAT increase contributed to weaker private consumption
- Only parts of the economy are not directly affected by tighter restrictions
- Those parts i.e. construction, production maintained a robust underlying trend
- Manufacturing industry does not have a renewed demand problem
- The industry's recovery will continue
- Higher inflation can be expected from 2H 2021 due to base effects
- They could very well exceed 3% by the end of the year