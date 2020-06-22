Bundesbank sees German economy shrinking by nearly 10% in Q2 2020

Bundesbank remarks in their latest monthly report





Expects German economy to contract by nearly 10% in Q2

German government stimulus package should bolster economic recovery

It should also help improve consumer, business sentiment

But that is unlikely to see much effect in Q2

Construction boom withstood the pandemic for the most part

Inflation to be "markedly negative" from July until year-end

Should turn positive again in 2021, with base effects boosting 2H 2021 readings







That said, their take on inflation just means that the accommodative policy by the ECB will continue to stretch on for a prolonged period. As things stand, PEPP stimulus is set to run until the middle of next year but could very well be extended down the road.

Nothing from the remarks that really stand out too much as they continue to retain a subdued outlook on the German economy, with some room for improvement in 2H 2020.