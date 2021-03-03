Bundesbank's Weidmann: German economy strong enough to cope with longer lockdowns

German inflation to be slightly stronger than expected this year

German economy robust enough to deal with a longer weaker phase

Extended lockdowns into Q2 would only delay the recovery process

Some token remarks there by Weidmann but that fits with the market narrative at the moment as well, with the way bonds have reacted over the past two weeks. Essentially, a strong recovery is expected in 2H 2021 but that is still largely conditional on how the vaccine rollout progresses in the coming months.