Bundesbank's Weidmann: German economy strong enough to cope with longer lockdowns
Comments by ECB policymaker and Bundesbank president, Jens Weidmann
- German inflation to be slightly stronger than expected this year
- German economy robust enough to deal with a longer weaker phase
- Extended lockdowns into Q2 would only delay the recovery process
Some token remarks there by Weidmann but that fits with the market narrative at the moment as well, with the way bonds have reacted over the past two weeks. Essentially, a strong recovery is expected in 2H 2021 but that is still largely conditional on how the vaccine rollout progresses in the coming months.