CAD traders - heads up for Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speaking Monday

BOC Governor Poloz speaks on 'Monetary Policy in Unknowable Times' on Monday

Poloz speaks at 1:30pm ET, which is 1730GMT

event will take place by videoconference



Will be followed by audience Q&A

As a heads up a little further out Poloz will also be speaking on Tuesday alongside Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins

parliamentary testimony at 5pm ET, which is 2100GMT

will be a statement to the committee (Standing Senate Committee on National Finance) followed by questions from the senators



