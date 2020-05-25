CAD traders - heads up for Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speaking Monday
BOC Governor Poloz speaks on 'Monetary Policy in Unknowable Times' on Monday
- Poloz speaks at 1:30pm ET, which is 1730GMT
- event will take place by videoconference
- Will be followed by audience Q&A
As a heads up a little further out Poloz will also be speaking on Tuesday alongside Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins
- parliamentary testimony at 5pm ET, which is 2100GMT
- will be a statement to the committee (Standing Senate Committee on National Finance) followed by questions from the senators