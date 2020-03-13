Canada fin min says will establish $10B credit facility program

Program will be available to businesses and to stimulate economy

Says preparing a significant stimulus program to be released next week

Lowering domestic liquidity buffer to 1.25% from 2.50% and says won't rise for at least 18 months

Will do whatever it takes to protect economy

Poloz: Main fundamental change is that oil prices have continued to move lower and there are signs it will persist

Actions meant to buttress confidence

Poloz believes storm is temporary but events could be prolongued

Morneau said this is the first time he knows of that the finance minister and central bank leader have appeared together for an announcement.

