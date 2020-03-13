Canada fin min says will establish $10B credit facility program
Comments from Bill Moreau and BOC Governor Stephen Poloz:
- Program will be available to businesses and to stimulate economy
- Says preparing a significant stimulus program to be released next week
- Lowering domestic liquidity buffer to 1.25% from 2.50% and says won't rise for at least 18 months
- Will do whatever it takes to protect economy
- Poloz: Main fundamental change is that oil prices have continued to move lower and there are signs it will persist
- Actions meant to buttress confidence
- Poloz believes storm is temporary but events could be prolongued
Morneau said this is the first time he knows of that the finance minister and central bank leader have appeared together for an announcement.