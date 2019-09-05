Canadian dollar risks high with Schembri set to speak on BOC decision

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Schembri's speech due at 1545 GMT (11:45 am ET)

Bank of Canada deputy Lawrence Schembri is due to speak shortly. The comments are part of the BOC's communication efforts following decisions that aren't accompanied by a press conference.

The aim of the Economic Progress Report is to fine-tune messages from the BOC statement.

Yesterday's decision wasn't as dovish as market participants were expecting and the Canadian dollar jumped in response. The market had been pricing in a +60% chance of a cut in October but that has fallen to 40% and could fall further if Schembri takes an optimistic tone.

