Capital Economics says the RBNZ will not cut interest rates again

Updated forecast from Capital Economics following the employment data from New Zealand earlier today

Jobs report is here ICYMI:
Capital Economics:
  • the fall in the u/e rate "all but ensures that the RBNZ will keep rates on hold in February" 
(Note - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  meet February  12 (local time) )

And, further out:
  • "Given that we expect employment growth to rise from here we think the Bank's easing cycle is now over" 
Rate cut cycle over says CE. 

