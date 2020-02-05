Capital Economics says the RBNZ will not cut interest rates again
Updated forecast from Capital Economics following the employment data from New Zealand earlier today
Jobs report is here ICYMI:
- NZ Q4 2019 jobs report. Unemployment rate 4.0% (vs. expected 4.2%)
- and a bit more added here: NZD response to the employment data - headline looked good but the details, no
Capital Economics:
- the fall in the u/e rate "all but ensures that the RBNZ will keep rates on hold in February"
(Note - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet February 12 (local time) )
And, further out:
- "Given that we expect employment growth to rise from here we think the Bank's easing cycle is now over"
Rate cut cycle over says CE.