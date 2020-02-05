Capital Economics says the RBNZ will not cut interest rates again

Updated forecast from Capital Economics following the employment data from New Zealand earlier today

Jobs report is here ICYMI:

Capital Economics:

the fall in the u/e rate "all but ensures that the RBNZ will keep rates on hold in February"

(Note - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet February 12 (local time) )





And, further out:

"Given that we expect employment growth to rise from here we think the Bank's easing cycle is now over"

Rate cut cycle over says CE.





