Carney: BOE to raise countercyclical buffer to 2% in one year

BOE and FCAto draft new rules in 2020 on open-ended funds

Funds would have to either discount immediate redemptions or have longer redemption period without payout

Plans to increase banks' 'neutral' counter-cyclical capital buffer to 2% from 1%

Plans to lower banks' other capital requirements to leave total capital requirement largely unchanged

UK lenders all pass 2019 stress test

Says Barclays and Lloyds' AT1 capital would convert to equity if stress test scenario occurred.

There's nothing about the outlook for the economy or rates here and that's not a surprise with the BOE meeting coming up on December 19. This report was supposed to be released earlier but was delayed by the election.

