Carney Q&A: No collective view on whether risks to cut/hike are symmetrical in no-deal Brexit
Further comments by BOE governor Mark CarneyHe says that every individual member of the MPC has their own view on the matter and that there isn't a collective view on whether or not they are leaning more towards a rate cut/hike in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
In short, I reckon there hasn't been a whole lot of discussion on the matter and it's more of a thing that "we'll only talk about it when we get there".