Carney Q&A: No collective view on whether risks to cut/hike are symmetrical in no-deal Brexit

Further comments by BOE governor Mark Carney



In short, I reckon there hasn't been a whole lot of discussion on the matter and it's more of a thing that "we'll only talk about it when we get there".

ForexLive In short, I reckon there hasn't been a whole lot of discussion on the matter and it's more of a thing that "we'll only talk about it when we get there".





He says that every individual member of the MPC has their own view on the matter and that there isn't a collective view on whether or not they are leaning more towards a rate cut/hike in the event of a no-deal Brexit.