CBA brings its RBA rate cut call forward to October

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is October 1

Jobs data a 'smoking gun that will force the RBA's hand
  • policymakers desire to see labour market slacj recede
  • evidence in data of slack increasing - this trumps the rate of employment growth
  • RBA stated 4.5% u/e is needed to boost wage growth to in tunr lift inflation into target band
